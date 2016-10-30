German Environmental Prize Message: Better Protection and More Sustainable Use of our Natural Resources

WÜRZBURG, Germany, October 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

DBU honors entrepreneurs van Abel and Feeß and scientist Mettke - German President presents awards

The German Environmental Prize of the German Federal Environmental Foundation (Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt, DBU) has been awarded for the 24th time. The prize, the highest-endowed independent award of its kind in Europe, was presented personally by German President Joachim Gauck and the DBU Board Chairperson and Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Environmental Ministry, Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, to the entrepreneur Bas van Abel (39, of Amsterdam), the scientist Prof. Dr.-Ing. Angelika Mettke (64, of Cottbus), and the entrepreneur Walter Feeß (62, of Kirchheim/Teck) today. With this award to pioneers and creative trailblazers in the protection and sustainable use of natural raw materials, the DBU seeks to draw attention to the fact that decisive action is urgently necessary in order to secure the basic elements of life for future generations. In some areas the Earth has already been taxed past the breaking point. Van Abel receives 250,000 euros, and the other half of the prize money will be divided between Mettke and Feeß.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161027/433397 )

IPTC-Standard Photos for free publication at http://www.dbu.de

An English text in full length may be found on the DBU website at https://www.dbu.de/2547.html

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact person

Franz-Georg Elpers

- Press Officer -

Kerstin Heemann

Jana Nitsch

Contact DBU

An der Bornau 2

49090 Osnabrück

Phone: +49-0541|9633-521

Fax: +49-0541|9633-198

presse@dbu.de

http://www.dbu.de