OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- Tonight, Canada's Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. This holiday is also called the "Festival of Lights." It is a joyous time when family and friends come together to light diyas, share meals and decorate their homes with colourful candles and lights.

Celebrated on the night of the new moon, the Festival signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

I want to wish a very happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to all Canadians celebrating the Festival of Lights!

