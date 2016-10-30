Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier Appoints Dan Brennan Senior Vice President, Human Resources . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 28, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today announced the appointment of Dan Brennan as Senior Vice President, Human Resources; effective February 2017. Mr. Brennan will report directly to Alain Bellemare, Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc., and assume responsibility for leading Bombardier's global HR function. His responsibilities will include building and executing world-class strategies for talent development, employee engagement, and labor relations in support of the Company's turnaround plan.

"I am very pleased to welcome Dan to our senior leadership team," said Mr. Bellemare. "His proven track-record leading global human resource teams in support of high performing and high growth organizations make him a perfect fit for Bombardier, both where we are today, and where we are headed in the future as we continue to transform the Company."

Mr. Brennan brings more than three decades of experience to Bombardier, including extensive experience in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Brennan currently serves as Group Human Resource and Talent Development Director at CRH plc, a leading global building materials group, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with over 89,000 employees in 31 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Brennan has executive responsibility for the group human resource function and execution of CRH's global Talent Management strategy.

Prior to joining CRH, Mr. Brennan held a number of senior Human Resource leadership roles with leading international companies including ISS World Services, Electronic Data Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Xerox Corporation. In these positions, Mr. Brennan played a key role in the execution of both restructuring programs to drive improved business performance, and executing employee engagement and talent development initiatives to support business growth.

"Nothing is more important to Bombardier's continued success than building the right leadership team to support our growth and transformation," Mr. Bellemare continued. Dan's extensive global experience and dynamic leadership style will help ensure we hire, develop and retain the very best talent needed to execute our turnaround plan and grow our business around the world."

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com (http://bombardier.com/) or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier (https://twitter.com/Bombardier).

Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



Contact Information

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727