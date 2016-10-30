

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release a batch of data, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for industrial production, retail trade, housing starts and construction orders, as well as October results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.



Industrial production was up 1.3 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year in August, while retail sales fell 1.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



Housing starts climbed an annual 2.5 percent in August to 956,000, while construction orders spiked 13.8 percent on year.



South Korea will provide September numbers for retail sales and industrial production. In August, sales were up 2.0 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year, while output sank 2.4 percent on month and gained 2.3 percent on year.



Australia will release September numbers for private sector credit and also see October's inflation forecast from TD Securities. Credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year in August, while the inflation forecast for September called for an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



New Zealand will see October results for the business confidence survey from NBNZ and the activity outlook from ANZ; in September, their scores were 27.9 and 42.4, respectively.



Malaysia will release September figures for producer prices; in August, prices were up 1.2 percent on month and down 0.1 percent on year.



Thailand will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth $15.50 billion and exports were at $18.24 billion for a trade surplus of $2.74 billion.



