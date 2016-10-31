The First Ever Wi-Fi Multicast Commercial Launch in a Japanese Soccer Stadium

Expway, the LTE Broadcast expert, announced today that NTT Group has launched first ever commercial Wi-Fi Multicast service, called Smart Stadium, at the NACK5 Stadium Omiya football (soccer) stadium in Saitama, Japan, home of the J.LEAGUE soccer club Omiya Ardija. Smart Stadium uses the Expway Wi-Fi Multicast solution. NTT Group plans to roll out Smart Stadium soon across multiple stadiums in Japan.

Smart Stadium provides a new immersive watching experience synchronized with the game to over 15 thousand fans in the stadium, equipped with smartphones of any brand, and the Omiya Ardija app. The solution works on any access point.

Fans can enjoy this new immersive experience, through 3 different channels. The first features the live broadcast from SKY PerfecTV, a soccer-broadcasting provider in Japan. The second channel provides replays and highlights, while the third allows fans to follow their favorite players thanks to cameras on the field, the first service of its kind for a soccer game in Japan.

The mobile app provides detailed information and stats about the game and individual players and other innovative services such as allowing fans to receive coupons from nearby shops and restaurants. Also innovative are the digital signage screens across the stadium concourse, which allow fans to continue watching the game while walking around inside or outside the gates. NTT Data and NTT Data MSE developed the application on the top of the Wi-Fi Multicast Platform, and provided global system integration.

The Expway Wi-Fi Multicast solution broadcasts content using Wi-Fi Access Points, simultaneously to thousands of devices, with no interruption of service and no video degradation, and with minimal bandwidth usage.

Expway is the LTE-Broadcast expert, enabling mobile carriers, device makers, public and private security agencies, content delivery networks and content providers to monetize the mobile video-streaming explosion. Expway delivers content efficiently and cost effectively through the last mile, from the mobile carrier antenna to the end-user device, with consistent high-quality-of-experience. Expway is the only vendor to offer a complete end-to-end, open solution, providing both the LTE-Broadcast server and the end-user LTE-Broadcast device middleware. For more information visit www.expway.com.

