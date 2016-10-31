

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was unchanged on a monthly basis in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in August.



On a yearly basis, production gained 0.9 percent - shy of expectations for a 1.9 percent increase following the 4.5 spike in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of output as showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX