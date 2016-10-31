

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, retail sales skidded 1.9 percent - also shy of forecasts for -1.8 percent following the 2.1 percent contraction in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers tumbled am annual 3.2 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 2.7 percent after dropping 3.6 percent in the previous month.



