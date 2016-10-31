

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower now in three straight sessions, retreating almost 30 points or 1 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market is looking at continued selling pressure again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation thanks to a discouraging outlook for interest rates and a decline in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed but little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly in the red - and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the telecoms and resource stocks were offset by gains from the financial sector.



For the day, the index slipped 8.08 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,104.27 after trading between 3,101.24 and 3,128.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 16.07 points or 0.78 percent to end at 2,052.02.



Among the actives, China Unicom tumbled 0.97 percent, while China Life added 0.93 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, Bank of China gained 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China picked up 0.45 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.10 percent, China Shenhua was up 0.48 percent and Zijin Mining shed 0.31 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks fluctuated on Friday before closing lower.



The Dow shed 8.49 points or 0.1 percent to 18,161.19, while the NASDAQ fell 25.87 points or 0.5 percent to 5,190.10 and the S&P 500 lost 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,126.41. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ tumbled 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.7 percent.



The lower close reflected a negative reaction to news the FBI is re-opening its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State. The news led to renewed uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, which had seemed likely to result in a Clinton victory.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department said that U.S. economic activity increased more than expected in Q3. While the data generated optimism about the economy, it also increasingly the likelihood of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



Also, energy stocks came under pressure amid a decrease by the price of crude oil. Crude for December delivery slid $1.02 to $48.70 a barrel.



