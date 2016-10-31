HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKEX: 2012) ( The "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on or about 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 in Calgary, Canada (on or about 11:00 a.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, November 10, 2016), for the purpose of, approving the interim results and report of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2016 and their publications.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, October 31, 2016

Calgary, October 30, 2016

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

(i) For identification purposes only

Contacts:

Mr. Hong Luo

Chief Executive Officer

(1) 403-984-1450

investorrelations@sunshineoilsands.com

www.sunshineoilsands.com



