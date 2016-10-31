BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- Dr. Raffi Hovsepian MD, a Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon, was recently featured on Fox 11's Good Day LA, highlighting the growing trend of requests for sex reassignment surgery. The October 26th broadcast featured Wendy, a patient of Dr. Hovsepian's who underwent a male-to-female transition several years ago.

According to Fox 11, the demand for these types of procedures has increased to the point where The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is now tracking them as part of their overall data.

"Depending on the time of year, transgender-related inquiries now account for up to thirty percent of our practice, most of which come from a younger demographic," said Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple-board certified aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

"Social media, television coverage and the openness of the topic in our society have significantly contributed to this younger patient population," Hovsepian added.

Dr. Hovsepian also stated that the increased awareness of gender reassignment surgery is prompting insurance companies and others to take notice.

To watch the Good Day LA segment in its entirety, visit https://youtu.be/iTd2JbbpGME.

About Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD graduated Magna Cum Laude in his undergraduate degree, and graduated medical school with a Doctor of Medicine and two Masters in Science, Pathology and Physiology, all while remaining in the top ten percent of his class. Dr. Raffi Hovsepian MD completed his residency in general surgery and graduated as Chief Resident. For more information, visit http://www.raffihovsepianmd.net.

