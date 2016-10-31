The World IOT Expo Opens in Wuxi on October 30





WUXI, China, Oct. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- World Internet of Things Exposition 2016 opened in Wuxi on October 30. It displays a lot of "Black Technology" products, such as parking spaces that can automatically call the vehicle, manhole cover that will automatically alarm when stolen, and sleeping blanket that can diagnose diseases.

The World IOT Expo is jointly hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government. It has attracted 489 exhibitors, including many well-known enterprises both at home and abroad, like Microsoft, IBM, Siemens, Alibaba, Huawei and China Mobile.

At China Mobile's booth, the reporter saw 3 unmanned vehicle models automatically driving in the "8-shaped" orbit. "This product is a 5G technology application in intelligent transportation and unmanned driving. With a delay time of only 3 milliseconds, it ensures high-speed vehicles always keep a safe driving distance," Wu Gang, project manager of Jiangsu Mobile said.

In addition to networking applications and products exhibition, the World IOT Expo will hold the IOT Wuxi Summit. The guests will be in-depth discussion and exchange of hot points of common concern around the internet of things and intelligent manufacturing, environmental protection, intelligent transportation, medical, financial, information security, big data and other issues in the industry at home and abroad.

According to the national Ministry of Science and Technology Department inspector Lu Xi's introduction, at present Chinese IOT industry scale has reached 750 billion yuan, in intelligent transportation, car networking, health and other areas, having formed a number of mature Internet of things platforms and business models.

The exposition of "Create IOT era ,Share Global Intelligence" as the theme, is the highest and largest national fair in the field. It's supported by China Academy of Sciences, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Global Language of Business (GS1), Auto-ID Labs.



