Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Landscape and Therapeutics under development Market Review H2 2016

Postherpetic Neuralgia - Pipeline Review, H2 2016 provides an overview of the Postherpetic Neuralgia's therapeutic pipeline with comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Postherpetic Neuralgia, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Postherpetic Neuralgia and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.

Postherpetic neuralgia is a complication of shingles, which is caused by the chickenpox (herpes zoster) virus. Signs and symptoms may include pain, sensitivity to light touch, itching and numbness and weakness or paralysis. The predisposing factors include age, people with HIV and Hodgkin's lymphoma. Treatment includes anticonvulsants, antidepressants and opioid painkillers. Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 23 molecules. which approximately 23 molecules are developed by Companies. The molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4, 7, 3, 7 and 1 respectively.

The report outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Postherpetic Neuralgia, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Postherpetic Neuralgia and features dormant and discontinued projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Companies discussed in this Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include Aestus Therapeutics, Inc., ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., KPI Therapeutics, Inc., Lpath, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Patagonia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Pfizer Inc., Phosphagenics Limited, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Toray Industries, Inc.

Drug Profiles mentioned in this research report are (amitriptyline + ketamine hydrochloride), (clonidine hydrochloride + naltrexone hydrochloride), ATX-08001, bupivacaine hydrochloride, C-746, DWP-05195, funapide, FV-100, ketoprofen, lidocaine hydrochloride, lidocaine hydrochloride patch, Lpathomab, mepivacaine hydrochloride, mirogabalin besylate, MK-8291, naltrexone hydrochloride, PATN-02, pregabalin CR, pregabalin SR, REL-1017, TRK-700, U-2902 and zucapsaicin.

