

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and weak local economic data. However, Japanese shippers' shares surged following news of their plan to merge operations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 92.76 points or 0.53 percent to 17,353.65, off a low of 17,327.62 earlier.



Japan's three biggest shippers - Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha - agreed to merge their container operations into one company by July 1. Shares of Nippon Yusen are gaining almost 9 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is rising 10 percent and Kawasaki Kisen is higher by more than 5 percent.



The major exporters are also higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is rising more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.6 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.3 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is lower by more than 1 percent and SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is gaining more than 9 percent, Screen Holdings is rising more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining 4 percent.



On the flip side, NGK Insulators is losing more than 12 percent, Oki Electric Industry is down almost 10 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is lower by more than 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was unchanged on a monthly basis in September. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in August.



Retail sales in Japan were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in September. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 104 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to news the FBI is re-opening its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State. The news led to renewed uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, which previously seemed likely to result in a Clinton victory.



The Dow edged down 8.49 points or 0.1 percent to 18,161.19, the Nasdaq fell 25.87 points or 0.5 percent to 5,190.10 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,126.41.



The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Friday amid concerns about global demand and signs that OPEC will dither on supply cuts. Crude for December delivery slid $1.02 or 2.01 percent to $48.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



