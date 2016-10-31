

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand's Commerce Commission has sent a Letter of Unresolved Issues to Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) and Sky television in relation to their proposed merger.



The letter outlined that on the basis of information gathered to date, the Commission is currently not satisfied that the proposed merger will not have, or would not be likely to have, the effect of substantially lessening competition in the telecommunications and pay TV services markets.



The Commission said it is seeking further submissions from Sky and Vodafone on the specific areas of concern identified, including the ability of a merged Sky/Vodafone to use ownership of content - particularly live sports - to make buying Sky on a standalone basis less attractive than buying it in a bundle with Vodafone's broadband and mobile services.



The Commission noted that its concern is that while consumers may initially benefit from lower prices, rival broadband and mobile providers could lose or fail to achieve scale and become less competitively effective. Over time this could reduce competition in these markets and potentially enable the merged entity to raise prices or lower the quality of service beyond what it would be able to without the merger occurring.



The Commission said other interested parties may make further submissions on the issues outlined in the letter should they wish to. Submissions are due no later than Friday 11 November 2016, with cross-submissions due no later than Friday 18 November.



Vodafone Europe B.V. has sought clearance to acquire up to 51% of the shares in Sky Network Television Limited. Sky has also sought clearance to acquire up to 100% of the assets and/or shares of Vodafone New Zealand Limited. As a result of the proposed merger, the merged Sky/Vodafone entity would be controlled by Vodafone Group.



