

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday, following the negative lead from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices on Friday.



News that the FBI is re-opened its investigation into U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State has led to renewed worries about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election and dampened investor sentiment.



The Australian market is edging higher amid choppy trades, following the losses on Wall Street amid uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 3.30 points or 0.06 percent to 5,287.10, after rising to a high of 5,311.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 2.90 points or 0.05 percent to 5,373.80.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent, while BHP Billiton is adding 0.6 percent.



Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its nearly 47 percent stake in the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea for up to $1.3 billion to partner and Chinese state miner Chinalco. Shares of Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 3 percent on higher gold prices.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing almost 2 percent, Santos is declining more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent as crude oil prices fell Friday.



Woodside Petroleum said it expects its share of capital costs for the Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia to increase by eight percent following a cost overrun.



Origin Energy's shares are declining almost 1 percent despite the company reporting an 8 percent increase in production and 32 percent growth in revenue for the September quarter from the preceding quarter.



Banks are also mostly lower. Westpac is edging down 0.07 percent and National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.07 percent.



ANZ Bank is edging lower by 0.04 percent after the bank said it will take a A$265 million hit on the sale of its retail and wealth business in five Asian countries to Singapore's DBS Bank.



Ardent Leisure's shares are down almost 2 percent, extending their fall following news of the death of four visitors at its Dreamworld theme park last week.



Qantas Airways' shares are rising more than 3 percent despite the company saying its first-quarter revenue declined 3 percent due to increased international competition and subdued domestic demand.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.4 percent on month in September, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The latest forecast from TD Securities showed that consumer prices in Australia are predicted to rise 0.2 percent on month in October. That follows the forecast of 0.4 percent on month in September.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday following stronger than expected US GDP data. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7583, down from US$0.7590 on Friday.



The Japanese market is declining, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and weak local economic data. However, Japanese shippers' shares surged following news of their plan to merge operations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 92.76 points or 0.53 percent to 17,353.65, off a low of 17,327.62 earlier.



Japan's three biggest shippers - Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha - agreed to merge their container operations into one company by July 1. Shares of Nippon Yusen are gaining almost 9 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines is rising 10 percent and Kawasaki Kisen is higher by more than 5 percent.



The major exporters are also higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is rising more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.6 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.3 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is lower by more than 1 percent and SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is gaining more than 9 percent, Screen Holdings is rising more than 5 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining 4 percent.



On the flip side, NGK Insulators is losing more than 12 percent, Oki Electric Industry is down almost 10 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is lower by more than 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was unchanged on a monthly basis in September. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in August.



Retail sales in Japan were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in September. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 104 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan and Malaysia are in negative territory. Hong Kong and Indonesia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to news the FBI is re-opening its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



The news led to renewed uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming presidential election, which previously seemed likely to result in a Clinton victory.



The Dow edged down 8.49 points or 0.1 percent to 18,161.19, the Nasdaq fell 25.87 points or 0.5 percent to 5,190.10 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,126.41.



The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Friday amid concerns about global demand and signs that OPEC will dither on supply cuts. Crude for December delivery slid $1.02 or 2.01 percent to $48.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



