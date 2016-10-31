WELLESLEY HILLS, MA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced it will present a session at MarTech Europe along with Google Analytics 360 Suite and Mautic. The invited speakers, including RedPoint VP of Product Strategy Patrick Tripp, will discuss how their platforms are different from marketing clouds, the evolving economics of marketing technology, and more. RedPoint will also discuss the company's approach to customer data platforms, including how the RedPoint Convergent Marketing Platform' enables marketers to more easily take control of all of their data and create a unified customer profile to drive relevancy and effectiveness in highly personalized cross-channel campaigns.

In addition to the session, RedPoint will be sponsoring a working lunch on "Bridging Customer Strategy and Execution with Data-Driven Marketing."

RedPoint will also be exhibiting at this year's show, Nov. 1-2 at booth #103, showcasing the latest advancements to the RedPoint Convergent Marketing Platform.

Session: Industry Perspectives from Marketing Tech Disruptors

When: Tuesday, November 1; 5:05-5:40 p.m. GMT

Who:

Patrick Tripp, VP of Product Strategy, RedPoint Global

Will Senior, Senior Sales Engineer, Google Analytics 360 Suite

David Hurley, Founder, Mautic

Why: Attendees will learn:

How these platforms are different from "marketing clouds"

The evolving economics of marketing technology

Segmentation within the marketing technology platform industry

New technologies and paradigms that promise to accelerate disruption

Risks and challenges for vendors and marketers

Where: Session Location: Orchard, MarTech Europe, Millennium Gloucester Hotel London

Working Lunch: Mind the Gap; Bridging Customer Strategy and Execution with Data-Driven Marketing

When: Tuesday, November 1; 12:00-1:15 p.m. GMT

Who: Patrick Tripp, VP of Product Strategy, RedPoint Global

Why: Attendees will learn:

A data-driven approach that marketing organizations can take to bridge the gap between marketers' strategies and their ability to execute

Research and insights on common data challenges for enterprise marketing organizations

How to leverage data, insight, and action cohesively to drive cross-channel customer engagement

Customer examples and innovations that will help marketers address the data challenge

Where: Lunch Location: Orchard Pre-Function Room, MarTech Europe, Millennium Gloucester Hotel London

About RedPoint Global Inc.

RedPoint Global empowers organizations to bring together all the customer data they need to create precise one-to-one interactions with their customers across any and all marketing channels. Unlike other solutions, the RedPoint Convergent Marketing Platform, a customer engagement platform, enables users to quickly extract structured and unstructured data from wherever it is, easily analyze customer behaviors and preferences, and create precisely the right messaging -- whenever and through whatever channel required -- all from a single platform. No other software provider offers an all-in-one solution PLUS speed-to-market and robust scalability. For more information, visit http//www.redpoint.net or email contact.us@redpoint.net.

Public Relations Contact Information:

Denise Welch

Dotted Line Communications

redpoint@dottedlinecomm.com

508.339.2022