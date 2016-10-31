Software that Creates Male Singing Voices in Natural-Sounding English Just by Inputting the Words and Melodies

Download Sales Begin Today

Today, Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) announced that is has begun to market "VOCALOID4 Library CYBER SONGMAN", a new PC-based software that can create natural male singing voices in authentic English pronunciations. This software can be downloaded, beginning today, from the official VOCALOID Shop.

VOCALOID is a technology developed by Yamaha in 2003 to create artificial singing voices just by inputting words and melodies. By installing a Voice Bank and the VOCALOID Editor, you can instruct the virtual singer to perform anytime and anywhere.

VOCALOID is continuing to evolve, and is presently available for creating singing voices in Japanese, English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. A wide range of songs created with VOCALOID is available from video-sharing websites such as YouTube. Especially in Japan, VOCALOID has grown and developed to become a part of the musical culture.

Yamaha announced VOCALOID4, the latest version, in November 2014. VOCALOID4 offers richer, more natural and expressive singing voices than ever before.

CYBER SONGMAN, which Yamaha is announcing today, is a new Voice Bank for VOCALOID4 developed especially for users in the English-speaking world. This new Voice Bank is recorded from the singing of a native speaker from the United States, and the pronunciation is clear and crisp American English that fits in well with almost any musical genre. Using the Growl function, users can create gruff and harsher voice expressions needed, for example, in blues and rock songs.

CYBER SONGMAN can be downloaded even from outside Japan. The price is JPY10,000 (before tax), and sales began today on the VOCALOID Shop. Besides, for VOCALOID beginners, we offer two starter kits on the shop. One consists of CYBER SONGMAN and VOCALOID4 Editor, the other consists of CYBER SONGMAN and VOCALOID4 Editor for Cubase. The both products are offered at discounted price.

We are also considering offering the new Voice Bank for download on other websites operated by Yamaha.

VOCALOID4 Library CYBER SONGMAN

JPY10,000 (before taxes)

Download sales on the official VOCALOID Shop began today

Fits in well with any musical genre because the singing voice is clear and crisp with natural English pronunciations

American English pronunciation also available

Using the Growl function, gruff and harsher voice expressions can be used

Used with VOCALOID4 Editor for Cubase, CYBER SONGMAN runs on Windows and Mac

This product must be used with VOCALOID4 Editor or VOCALOID4 Editor for Cubase and the Cubase Series. https://net.vocaloid.com/en/products/editor

Demonstration Songs and Movies

Demo songs and movies are available at: https://net.vocaloid.com/en/

Related Product

VOCALOID4 Library CYBER DIVA

Female natural singing voice library compatible with authentic American English

Went on sale in February 2015

JPY10,000 (before taxes)

For more information: https://net.vocaloid.com/en/products/show/v4l_cyber_diva_en

Contacts:

For inquiries (only in English or Japanese)

Yamaha Corporation

Kenji Arakawa, +81-3-5488-6601 (Japanese correspondence only)

Public Relations Group,

Corporate Communications Division

pr-contacts@gmx.yamaha.com (English or Japanese correspondence)