

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 0.7616 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0207 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7595 and 1.0169, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.4404 and 1.0645 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7595 and 1.0169, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 79.81 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 79.17.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 1.04 against the loonie, 1.41 against the euro, 1.08 against the kiwi and 81.00 against the yen.



