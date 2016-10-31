NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT (NYSE:NTT) Group, announced today that its Arcstar Universal One global VPN service received a No.1 Customer Satisfaction designation from the UK marketing services firm Ocean82, Ltd. for the sixth consecutive time. The selection, which is based on predicted organic growth and overall customer satisfaction, was published recently in "Voice of the Customer: Global Data VPN, Issue 21," a benchmarking report.

According to Janet Watkin CEO of Ocean82, "NTT Com consistently strives to provide a superior customer experience and their customer satisfaction rating for global data VPN reflect their leading position, ahead of major rivals, in the Ocean82 independently produced competitive league table measuring user experiences."

NTT Com also received Gold Awards for outstanding performance in 9 categories, including Network Operation, Secure Data Transfer, Network Availability, Installation Not Disruptive, No Hidden Extras in Bills, Accurate Bills, 24 Hour Transparent Maintenance, End to End Network Management and Bills in Currency of Choice.

Ocean82 evaluated customer satisfaction of eight global telecom operators, the others being AT&T, BT, Orange Business, T-Systems, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone Global Enterprise. The methodology involved interviewing decision-makers, influencers and end users at more than 1,000 multinational companies. The report considered major categories of customer service and 32 related service attributes.

NTT Com will continue to enhance its total ICT solutions, including networks, data centers, security, applications and managed services, all on a seamless, end-to-end, one-stop basis, to help customers achieve their digital transformation.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

About Ocean82

Ocean82 is an established marketing services firm specializing in benchmarking the customer service experience for the information communication technologies industry. It is known for its track record in "Voice of the customer" analysis of competitive positioning, business strategy, branding, post-purchase care, channel management and pre-sales support, among other areas. It has experience in 30 countries and 10 languages, often making Ocean82 the first-choice supplier for organizations requiring international marketing research and analysis covering emerging technologies. www.ocean82.com

