Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-31 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 24/10/2016 - 28/10/2016 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 24/10/2016 624 0.3860 240.86 25/10/2016 561 0.3860 216.55 26/10/2016 695 0.3810 264.80 27/10/2016 715 0.3810 272.42 28/10/2016 724 0.3810 275.84 Total 3,319 0.3828 1,270.46



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 584,943 0.5668 331,536.12



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee