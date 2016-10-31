Gemalto: Sequans and Gemalto revolutionize IoT connectivity with first genuine LTE Cat M1 technology

World first demonstration at GSMA Mobility Live! highlights greatly improved efficiency

and significantly reduced complexity of LTE-M

Amsterdam - October 31, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is partnering with LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) to revolutionize Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with LTE-M technology. The companies are demonstrating at GSMA Mobility Live! in Atlanta, the first Cat M1 (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/development/innovation-technology/lte-m) IoT solution, based on Sequans' genuine Cat M1 chip, delivering the greatest level of network efficiency and simplicity achieved to date. The solution significantly improves power saving capabilities to extend the lifespan of IoT devices while boosting performance in indoor environments. It is ideal for low bandwidth IoT use cases including alarm systems, asset trackers, smart meters, smart city controllers, wearables and industrial sensors. New low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network technologies like LTE-M will give network operators the opportunity to generate significant revenues from the billions of connected things[1] (#_ftn1).

The LTE-M demonstration leverages a Gemalto wireless module that uses dedicated Cat M1 technology based on Sequans' Monarch (http://www.sequans.com/products-solutions/streamlitelte/monarch-lte-platform/) chip to enable a whole new level of low power, low bandwidth IoT connectivity. The module connects to Ericsson's RBS6000 Multi-Standard base station updated with Cat M1 software. The solution is capable of supporting more than 10 LTE frequency bands from a single hardware device allowing for true global coverage. Dynamic power management technology enables more than 10 years of battery life for standard IoT devices. Samples of Gemalto's forthcoming LTE Cat M1 wireless module are expected to ship in Q4 2016.

"Gemalto is the ideal partner to deliver evolving IoT-optimized LTE solutions enhanced by digital security expertise," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "Our successful Gemalto-Sequans partnership has led to major first to market LTE innovations that combine our respective key capabilities and offer customers distinct competitive advantages not available elsewhere."

"Cat M1 will enable a wide range of new IoT applications to the benefit of Industry and Society at large. We are pleased to work with Sequans and Gemalto to foster the development of an early Cat M1 ecosystem to support, for example, a multi-function Vehicle Telematics application as enabled by this demo" said Thomas Norén, VP Business Unit Network Products, Ericsson.

"The potential of next generation LTE technology to expand the IoT market presents an enormous opportunity for low power, low bandwidth Cat M1 devices, as well as for applications best addressed by LTE Cat 1," said Andreas Haegele, Senior Vice President M2M at Gemalto. "Together with Sequans, Gemalto is continuing to deliver first to market IoT connectivity solutions that drive the market forward."

[1] (#_ftnref1) Ovum Report "LPWA-IoT Networks in Europe: Market Status and Service Provider Strategies ", 05 Oct 2016

