Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis receives EUR 1.4m grant to support development of its rapid NGS Prep Panels



PRESS RELEASE: 31 October 2016, 07:00 CEST



Biocartis receives EUR 1.4m grant to support development of its rapid NGS Prep Panels

Mechelen, Belgium, 31 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that it has received a EUR 1.4m grant from VLAIO, the Flanders organisation for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, formerly known as 'IWT'. Biocartis will use this grant, which has a duration of two years, to support the development of NGS Prep Panels (Next Generation Sequencing) for its molecular diagnostics Idylla platform.

The NGS Prep Panels that Biocartis has under development combine the company's best-in-class sample preparation technologies for oncology applications (such as FFPE[1] (#_ftn1) tissue, cytological materials or plasma) integrated in the Idylla cartridge, with the generation of DNA libraries[2] (#_ftn2) that contain a wide range of enriched genomic information relevant for oncology diagnostics. Both steps comprise the majority of the NGS workflow. As such, the NGS Prep Panels can function as a gateway to NGS by providing standardization and automation of key sample and library preparatory steps. This is expected to reduce the total hands-on and turnaround time of a standard NGS workflow with 50%-75%[3] (#_ftn3) and will significantly reduce workflow errors given, amongst others, the high level of automation.

While the Idylla qPCR[4] (#_ftn4) technology is ideally suited for fast and cost-effective first-line detection of the most common pre-identified cancer driving gene alterations, NGS technology is capable of detecting a broader spectrum of gene alterations, which is particularly useful to detect less frequently occurring cancer-driving mutations. The NGS Prep Panels under development, from a health economic perspective, are as such a cost-efficient way to bridge these complementary technologies.

Nicolas Vergauwe, Head of Innovation at Biocartis, commented: "Once again, Biocartis is grateful for the financial support it has received from VLAIO. Thanks to this project, Biocartis can further expand the true platform capabilities of Idylla by the development of highly innovative NGS Prep Panels, complimentary to first-line rapid and highly accurate Idylla testing for the detection of the most common mutations. This will open doors to ensure that a larger population has access to the newest targeted cancer treatments via Idylla triaging, which is expected to improve treatment outcomes while lowering healthcare costs."

--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

rdegrave@biocartis.com (mailto:rdegrave@biocartis.com)

+32 15 631 729

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla platform in September 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/) . Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



[1] (#_ftnref1) Formalin-fixed paraffin embedded. [2] (#_ftnref2) A DNA library is group of genomic fragments that contains useful information that can be sequenced. [3] (#_ftnref3) Based on common NGS workflows and management estimates. [4] (#_ftnref4) Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Biocartis Group NV via Globenewswire

