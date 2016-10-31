sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.10.2016 | 07:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan To Honor Top Indonesian Companies at the 2016 Indonesia Excellence Awards on Nov 3


JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan will honor top companies in Indonesia at the 9th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet to be held on Nov 3 at the Fairmont Hotel, Jakarta.

Mr. Spike Choo, Country Director, Frost & Sullivan Indonesia said that the award recipients have shown innovation, leadership and competitiveness despite a challenging economic landscape.

"2016 has been a tough year for many Indonesian companies amidst low oil prices, global economic uncertainties and heightened security threats and tension in the region. However, the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again risen to the challenges and continue to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope our recognition of their performance will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the whole Indonesian business community," he added.

Avaya, PT Avia Avian, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Lintasarta are among the companies that will be recognized at the awards banquet.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE

AWARD RECIPIENT

Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Solution Provider of the Year

aCommerce

Indonesia Pilot Training Academy of the Year

Aero Flyer

Indonesia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership award

Avaya

Indonesia Domestics Logistics Service Provider of The Year

CKB Logistics

Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year

Colliers International

Indonesia Airline of the Year

Garuda

Indonesia Integrated Transport & Lifestyle Services App of the Year

GO-JEK

Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

Infomedia Nusantara

Indonesia Integrated Solutions Provider of the Year for Automation in Process Industries

INTECH Process Automation Inc

Indonesia Growth Excellence Leadership in Hospital

Omni Hospitals

Indonesia LED Lighting Company of the Year

Philips Lighting

Indonesia In-flight Catering Company of the Year

PT Aerofood Indonesia

Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year

PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta

Indonesia Warehouse Services Provider of the Year

PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero)

Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year

PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero)

Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year

PT Halik Selindo Alpha

Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year

PT Iron Bird Transport

Indonesia Property Development Company of the Year

PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk

Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year

PT Nusantara Card Semesta

Indonesia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo)

Indonesia Palm Oil Producer of the Year

PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk

Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Indonesia Fixed BB Service Provider of the Year

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

PT Telekomunikasi Selular

Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year

PT Telekomunikasi Selular for TCASH

Indonesia Distribution Transformers Company of the Year

PT Trafoindo Prima Perkasa

Indonesia Domestic Decorative Coatings Company of the Year

PT Avia Avian

Indonesia Biomass Power Technology Innovation Award

PT. Charta Putra Indonesia (Clean Power Indonesia)

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Service Provider of the Year

PT. HAVI Indonesia

Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year

PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma)

Indonesia Telco Big Data Service Provider of the Year

PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma)

Indonesia Hospital of the Year

Siloam Hospitals

Indonesia System Integrator of the Year for Automation Systems

Smartadeco

Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year

Telkomtelstra

Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

XL Axiata

Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year

XL Axiata

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Alice Chia
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Email: alice.chia@frost.com





© 2016 PR Newswire