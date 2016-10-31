Frost & Sullivan To Honor Top Indonesian Companies at the 2016 Indonesia Excellence Awards on Nov 3





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan will honor top companies in Indonesia at the 9th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet to be held on Nov 3 at the Fairmont Hotel, Jakarta.

Mr. Spike Choo, Country Director, Frost & Sullivan Indonesia said that the award recipients have shown innovation, leadership and competitiveness despite a challenging economic landscape.

"2016 has been a tough year for many Indonesian companies amidst low oil prices, global economic uncertainties and heightened security threats and tension in the region. However, the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again risen to the challenges and continue to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope our recognition of their performance will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the whole Indonesian business community," he added.

Avaya, PT Avia Avian, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Lintasarta are among the companies that will be recognized at the awards banquet.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE AWARD RECIPIENT Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Solution Provider of the Year aCommerce Indonesia Pilot Training Academy of the Year Aero Flyer Indonesia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership award Avaya Indonesia Domestics Logistics Service Provider of The Year CKB Logistics Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year Colliers International Indonesia Airline of the Year Garuda Indonesia Integrated Transport & Lifestyle Services App of the Year GO-JEK Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Infomedia Nusantara Indonesia Integrated Solutions Provider of the Year for Automation in Process Industries INTECH Process Automation Inc Indonesia Growth Excellence Leadership in Hospital Omni Hospitals Indonesia LED Lighting Company of the Year Philips Lighting Indonesia In-flight Catering Company of the Year PT Aerofood Indonesia Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta Indonesia Warehouse Services Provider of the Year PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero) Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero) Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year PT Halik Selindo Alpha Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year PT Iron Bird Transport Indonesia Property Development Company of the Year PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year PT Nusantara Card Semesta Indonesia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) Indonesia Palm Oil Producer of the Year PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Indonesia Fixed BB Service Provider of the Year PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year PT Telekomunikasi Selular Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year PT Telekomunikasi Selular for TCASH Indonesia Distribution Transformers Company of the Year PT Trafoindo Prima Perkasa Indonesia Domestic Decorative Coatings Company of the Year PT Avia Avian Indonesia Biomass Power Technology Innovation Award PT. Charta Putra Indonesia (Clean Power Indonesia) Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Service Provider of the Year PT. HAVI Indonesia Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma) Indonesia Telco Big Data Service Provider of the Year PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma) Indonesia Hospital of the Year Siloam Hospitals Indonesia System Integrator of the Year for Automation Systems Smartadeco Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year Telkomtelstra Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year XL Axiata Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year XL Axiata

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Alice Chia

Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific

Email: alice.chia@frost.com









