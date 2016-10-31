Frost & Sullivan To Honor Top Indonesian Companies at the 2016 Indonesia Excellence Awards on Nov 3

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan will honor top companies in Indonesia at the 9th annual Indonesia Excellence Awards banquet to be held on Nov 3 at the Fairmont Hotel, Jakarta.
Mr. Spike Choo, Country Director, Frost & Sullivan Indonesia said that the award recipients have shown innovation, leadership and competitiveness despite a challenging economic landscape.
"2016 has been a tough year for many Indonesian companies amidst low oil prices, global economic uncertainties and heightened security threats and tension in the region. However, the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia award recipients have once again risen to the challenges and continue to show exemplary business performance in their respective industries. We hope our recognition of their performance will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the whole Indonesian business community," he added.
Avaya, PT Avia Avian, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Lintasarta are among the companies that will be recognized at the awards banquet.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards:
AWARD TITLE
AWARD RECIPIENT
Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Solution Provider of the Year
aCommerce
Indonesia Pilot Training Academy of the Year
Aero Flyer
Indonesia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership award
Avaya
Indonesia Domestics Logistics Service Provider of The Year
CKB Logistics
Indonesia Facilities Management Company of the Year
Colliers International
Indonesia Airline of the Year
Garuda
Indonesia Integrated Transport & Lifestyle Services App of the Year
GO-JEK
Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
Infomedia Nusantara
Indonesia Integrated Solutions Provider of the Year for Automation in Process Industries
INTECH Process Automation Inc
Indonesia Growth Excellence Leadership in Hospital
Omni Hospitals
Indonesia LED Lighting Company of the Year
Philips Lighting
Indonesia In-flight Catering Company of the Year
PT Aerofood Indonesia
Indonesia Telco Cloud Service Provider of the Year
PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta
Indonesia Warehouse Services Provider of the Year
PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero)
Indonesia Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year
PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (Persero)
Indonesia Contact Center Applications System Integrator of the Year
PT Halik Selindo Alpha
Indonesia Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year
PT Iron Bird Transport
Indonesia Property Development Company of the Year
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
Indonesia Domestic Express Service Provider of the Year
PT Nusantara Card Semesta
Indonesia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo)
Indonesia Palm Oil Producer of the Year
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk
Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Indonesia Fixed BB Service Provider of the Year
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Indonesia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
PT Telekomunikasi Selular
Indonesia m-money Service Provider of the Year
PT Telekomunikasi Selular for TCASH
Indonesia Distribution Transformers Company of the Year
PT Trafoindo Prima Perkasa
Indonesia Domestic Decorative Coatings Company of the Year
PT Avia Avian
Indonesia Biomass Power Technology Innovation Award
PT. Charta Putra Indonesia (Clean Power Indonesia)
Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Service Provider of the Year
PT. HAVI Indonesia
Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year
PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma)
Indonesia Telco Big Data Service Provider of the Year
PT. Sigma Cipta Caraka (Telkomsigma)
Indonesia Hospital of the Year
Siloam Hospitals
Indonesia System Integrator of the Year for Automation Systems
Smartadeco
Indonesia Managed Service Provider of the Year
Telkomtelstra
Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
XL Axiata
Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year
XL Axiata
