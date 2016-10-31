MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Recently, Twitter announced a new partnership with the Victoria Racing Club (@FlemingtonVRC) to stream the 2016 Emirates MelbourneCup to a global audience, the first Twitter live streaming deal Twitter has announced outside of the United States.

Come 1 November 2016, Twitter will livestream the 2016 Emirates MelbourneCup from 2:30PM Melbourne Time, in its entirety, free of charge. This is made available worldwide to Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/TwitterAU/status/791528652139696128

As excitement builds for the race that stops the nation every year, here is your guide on how to watch the Emirates MelbourneCup live on Twitter and how to join the global conversation starting today.

Watching the race on Twitter

Everyone can watch the Emirates MelbourneCup live on Twitter. Simply log on to Moments⚡ or melbournecup.twitter.com to watch the live stream from 2:30PM AEST on 1 November 2016. The hour-long race broadcast produced for the Victorian Racing Club by the Seven Network will include 30 minutes buildup before the race, followed by post-race commentary and analysis.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/TwitterAU/status/792138327046496256

Following the race on Twitter

Fans can also join the 2016 Emirates MelbourneCup conversation and get front row seat to the crowning jewel of the Australian racing calendar. From race day fashion to punters' form guide tips, fans can follow all the latest trackside action on Twitter, live from Flemington.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/FlemingtonVRC/status/792124601757147136

Off the track, popular comedian Dave Thornton (@dave_thorno) will be horsing around in a mobile BlueRoom, direct from the 2016 Emirates MelbourneCup birdcage enclosure, giving fans the best insider access to all the behind-the-scenes entertainment and celebrity news from race day.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/FlemingtonVRC/status/792172986912518145

Tweet using MelbourneCup and unlock a special emoji!

To celebrate this year's Emirates MelbourneCup, Twitter has also launched a special emoji to add colour to anyone who is Tweeting about the MelbourneCup. Tweet using MelbourneCup and a custom emoji will automatically appear in the body of the Tweet.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/TwitterAU/status/792842217308041217

The 2016 Emirates MelbourneCup live stream and other content is supported by sponsorship from @sportsbetcomau, @AAMI, @StarcomAus, @miRunnersDotCom and @EmiratesAUS. To get all the latest updates from race day, follow @FlemingtonVRC, @7horseracing and @TwitterSportsAU.

Image

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/6016

Company logo

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/4777

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at Twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit about.twitter.com or follow @twitter.

About VRC

Host of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Victoria Racing Club at Flemington is the world's largest member-based racing club, with more than 30,000 members. Regarded as the world's most vibrant racing event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival is a uniquely Australian celebration of sport, fashion, food and wine and culture, attracting more than 300,000 racegoers to Flemington Racecourse over four magical race days each year. The jewel in the Melbourne Cup Carnival crown is the Emirates Melbourne Cup, a 3200m Group 1 staying race, one of the world's richest, offering A$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) in prize money.

Media Relations Contacts:

Dickson Seow

Twitter Asia Pacific

Email Contact

@dseowtwtr



David Chieng

Ogilvy Public Relations

Email Contact

+65 6213 7704



