Due to an exchange of convertible notes in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (STO:SHBA)(STO:SHBB), the number of Class A shares has increased by 2 227 382 shares and the number of votes has increased by 2 227 382. Following the increase, the total number of shares in Handelsbanken is 1 943 084 053 of which 1 907 832 724 are Class A shares and 35 251 329 are Class B shares. The total number of votes in Handelsbanken is 1 911 357 856,90. The share capital amounts to SEK 3 011 780 282,15 after the increase.

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 31 October 2016. For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com (http://www.handelsbanken.se/)

