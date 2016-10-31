Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-10-31 08:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 4.9 million in Q3 2016, comparing to EUR 4.4 million in Q3 2015, the increase of 12.4%.The consolidated profit before income tax amounted to EUR 9.5 million in the nine months of 2016, while the Group has made the profit of EUR 8.3 million in the same period of 2015 (the increase of 14.4%).



Q3 2016 EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 6.5 million, the increase of 10.5% compared to Q3 2015. EBITDA of the Group totalled EUR 14.1 million in the nine months 2016, and increased by 10.6% comparing to corresponding the year 2015 period.



The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for nine months of 2016, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=602192