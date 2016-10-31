ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 OCTOBER 2016 AT 10:00 AM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Katajisto, Timo-Matti Position: Other senior manager



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20161028133914_11



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: ELISA OYJ LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-10-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884



Volume: 120 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 225 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 86 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 130 Unit price: 31,36000 Euro Volume: 298 Unit price: 31,36000 Euro Volume: 79 Unit price: 31,36000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 31,35000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 91 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 110 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 79 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 225 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 108 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 3216 Volume weighted average price: 31.37332 Euro



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-10-28 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884



Volume: 55 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 146 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 27 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 126 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 374 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 153 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro Volume: 155 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 1099 Volume weighted average price: 31.37728 Euro



------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-10-28 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884



Volume: 146 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 89 Unit price: 31,37000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 31,38000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 285 Volume weighted average price: 31.37175 Euro



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



