Finnair has today transferred a total of 3,540 own shares held by the company as treasury shares gratuitously as a reward payment to participants of Fly Share, Finnair Group's Employee Share Savings Plan. Finnair Board of Directors decided on the transfer according to the rules of the Fly Share program and based on the authorization granted by Finnair Annual General Meeting 2016.

Date: 31 October 2016

Other transfer

Amount of shares: 3,540 shares

Price: gratuitous transfer

Treasury shares held by Finnair Plc on 31 October 2016: 815,605 shares

For more information about Fly Share program, see Finnair's stock exchange release published on 10 February 2016 and the Group's website www.finnairgroup.com.

