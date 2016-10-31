

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported Monday that its first-half attributable net income increased 8 percent to 119.9 billion yen from last year's 111.3 billion yen.



Operating profit, meanwhile, declined to 144.6 billion yen from last year's 200.5 billion yen.



Net sales also declined to 3.50 trillion yen from 3.76 trillion yen a year ago.



Further, the company trimmed its forecast for fiscal year 2017.



Attributable net income is now expected to be 120 billion yen or 51.70 yen per share, compared to previous estimate of 145 billion yen or 62.47 yen per share.



Operating profit would be 240 billion yen, lower than previous forecast of 300 billion yen.



The company now expects net sales of 7.2 trillion yen, lower than the 7.6 trillion yen expected earlier.



The revision reflects the impact of exchange rate fluctuation.



Separately, Panasonic said it has decided to liquidate its unit Panasonic Plasma Display Co. Ltd. or PPD, file a petition for the commencement for the special liquidation and to forgive debts that PPD owes to the company. The unit's business operations were ended at the end of March 2014. Weak demand and lower prices resulted in the decision.



The company also said it has declined to set the minimum didvidend per share of 10 yen for the year-end dividends for fiscal 2017.



