MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

London, October 31

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		John Menzies Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):Due to conversion of Rights to Ordinary SharesX
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		BNY Mellon Service Kapitalanlage-GesellschaftmbH, The Bank of New York Mellon, Mellon Capital Management Corporation
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		27 October 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:28 October 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		Crossing above 10%

8. Notified details: ISIN GB0005790059
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Common Stock GB00057900594,820,6124,820,6128,415,655N/A8,415,655N/A10.10%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
N/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
N/ANominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
8,415,65510.10%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is making this disclosure as the ultimate parent company of: BNY Mellon Service Kapitalanlage-Gesellschaft mbH, The Bank of New York Mellon, Mellon Capital Management Corporation
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
N/A
14. Contact name:Andrew Weiser
15. Contact telephone number:516-338-3752

