MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii John Menzies Plc

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): Due to conversion of Rights to Ordinary Shares X

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv BNY Mellon Service Kapitalanlage-GesellschaftmbH, The Bank of New York Mellon, Mellon Capital Management Corporation

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 27 October 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified: 28 October 2016