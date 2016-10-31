sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
31.10.2016
REDDE PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, October 31

REDDE PLC ("Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31st October 2016, the Company's capital consisted of 293,545,716 ordinary shares and 10,410,910 'B' shares.

Only the ordinary shares have voting rights therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 293,545,716 which figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

CONTACT:

Name: Nick Tilley

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01225 321207


