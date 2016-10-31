REDDE PLC - Total Voting Rights

REDDE PLC ("Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 31st October 2016, the Company's capital consisted of 293,545,716 ordinary shares and 10,410,910 'B' shares.

Only the ordinary shares have voting rights therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 293,545,716 which figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

