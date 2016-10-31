sprite-preloader
31.10.2016 | 09:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aura Energy Limited - September 2016 quarterly report

31 OCTOBER 2016

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura" or the "Company")

SEPTEMBER 2016 QUARTERLY REPORT

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE / AIM:AURA), the uranium development company focused on developing projects in Africa and Europe towards production, has released its September 2016 quarterly report.

The document may be obtained via the Company's website at:

http://www.auraenergy.com.au/announcements-2016.html

ENDS

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited
Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman)		Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500
info@auraenergy.com.au
WH IrelandLimited
Adrian Hadden
Katy Mitchell
James Bavister		Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles
Joe Burgess		Telephone:
+44 (0) 7748 843 871
+44 (0) 7769 325 254

Aura Energy is a dual-listed (ASX/AIM)uranium company focused on developing projects in Africa and Europe towards production. The Company has100% ownership of a portfolio of prospective uranium projects.

Aurahas a simple development approach as it looks to build itself into a cash-generative uranium producer in the near to mid-term.Its immediate growth strategy is focused ondevelopmentof its 49MlbsTiris uranium project in Mauritania ("Tiris"), a Feasibility Study of which is currently underway and expected to be completed in late 2017,with mine construction following. The Company is also advancing its longer-term803Mlbs Häggån uranium project in Sweden ("Häggån"). In addition, the Company is exploring opportunities in gold, lithium and soda ash in Mauritania.


© 2016 PR Newswire