Componenta Corporation (Business ID 1635451-6) has received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 5 % on 28 October 2016.



Total position of Etra Capital Oy and Tiiviste-Group Oy in which Erkki Etola exercises control subject to the notification:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights of voting instruments in % issuer rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 17.11% N.A. 17.11% 161,925,224 the date on which the treshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 16.75% N.A. 16.75% notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: Shares and voting rights:



Class / type of Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting shares rights rights ISIN code %-osuus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009010110 27,708,673 0 17,11% 0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 27,708,673 17,11% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total of voting rights through financial instruments both -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Etra 13.407% N.A. 21,708,67 Capital Oy 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tiiviste-Gr 3.705% N.A. 6,000,000 oup Oy --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Helsinki, 31 October 2016



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



For further information, please contact:



Marko Karppinen CFO tel. +358 10 403 2101



