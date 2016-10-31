sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,879 Euro		-1,086
-3,11 %
WKN: 873339 ISIN: SE0000103699 Ticker-Symbol: HXGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXAGON AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,224
33,937
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXAGON AB
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXAGON AB33,879-3,11 %