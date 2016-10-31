Regulatory News:

During the time period that Ola Rollén is detained, Hexagon's CFO and Executive Vice President Robert Belkic will be acting CEO for Hexagon. As earlier stated in the press release by Ola Rollén's lawyers the detainment will end November 4th.

Hexagon's Board of Director's has full confidence in Ola Rollén and he will resume his position as CEO as soon as the detainment is ended.

