Japan Content Showcase 2016: Record-Breaking Number of Exhibitors and Buyer Registrations Record High Growth!





TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Content Showcase (JCS), organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Foundation for Promotion of Music Industry and Culture (TIMM), UNIJAPAN (TIFFCOM) and the Association of Japanese Animations (TIAF), and JCS 2016 successfully ended on October 27. This year, JCS expanded its venue to Daiba and Shibuya from October 24 (Monday) to 27 (Thursday) during its 4-day period as JCS marked the 5th year of holding the multi-content market.

The numberof exhibitors at JCS 2016: 356 (233 domestic / 123 overseas) from 20 countries and regions, updated as the best record. In addition, there were7 international pavilions: Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea (KOCCA, KOFIC, and KOFIC (Busan Digital Contents)), Malaysia and Taiwan. Best 3 overseas countries/region: 1. Korea, 2. Taiwan, 3. Cambodia (2015: 1. Korea, 2. Taiwan, 3. Cambodia and Malaysia) and Egypt for the first time.

The number of buyers jumped as Chinese andASEAN buyers increased,registering a new record of 1,539 from 49 countries and regions. Best 3 overseas countries/region: 1. Korea, 2. mainland China, 3. Hong Kong (2015: 1. Korea, 2. Hong Kong, 3. Taiwan). First-timers from Austria and Kenya.

This year, a VR corner was included as a new feature, and new exhibitors such as talent agencies were invited.By gathering a variety of contentfrom many genres, notonly wasJCSa market for distributing Asian content throughoutthe world, but also it was a platform for promoting networking between industry players.

2016 2015 Number of Exhibitors 356 (up 2.6%) 347 Number of Buyers 1,539 (up 7.4%) 1,433

Outline of Japan Content Showcase 2016

- "Japan Content Showcase 2016," a multi-content market featuring music, film and animation, was held as a joint market of the following:

TIMM - Tokyo International Music Market

TIFFCOM - Affiliated market of the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF)

(The only film festival in Japan approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations)

TIAF - Tokyo International Anime Festival

- Date: October 24 (Mon.) - 27 (Thu.), 2016

- Venue: Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba, Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu

- Website: http://www.jcs.tokyo/en/










