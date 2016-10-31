

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales grew at a slightly slower pace in September, the statistical office INE said Monday.



Retail sales rose by adjusted 3.2 percent annually, following a 3.3 percent increase in August. This was the slowest growth in four months.



Sale of food products advanced 2.2 percent and that non-food products increased 4.2 percent in September.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth eased to 3.6 percent from 4.8 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales climbed 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in August.



