

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat publishes flash inflation for October and preliminary GDP data for the third quarter. GDP is forecast to expand 0.3 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the second quarter. Flash inflation is expected to rise slightly to 0.5 percent in October from 0.4 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the pound, it pared gains against the greenback and the Swiss franc.



The euro was worth 1.0955 against the greenback, 114.99 against the yen, 1.0829 against the Swiss franc and 0.9004 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX