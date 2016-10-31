31 October 2016 Announcement No. 65/2016



On 16 August 2016, Topdanmark announced a buy-back programme of up to DKK 401m in its company announcement No. 44/2016. The buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation". The share buy-back will take place in the period from 17 August 2016 to 14 November 2016.



This buy-back programme is part of an overall buy-back programme of a total of DKK 1,450m, until 23 February 2017, approved by the DFSA.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 15 August 2016, shares at a value of DKK 599m were bought back, of the total DKK 1,450m share buy-back programme.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 24 October to 28 October 2016:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 24 October 2016 50,000 183.03 9,151,500 25 October 2016 55,000 182.86 10,057,300 26 October 2016 55,000 180.95 9,952,250 27 October 2016 60,000 181.05 10,863,000 28 October 2016 41.000 181.42 7,438,220 Total accumulated in the period 261,000 181.85 47,462,270 Total accumulated under the buy-back 5,589,820 964,938,074 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 6,379,000 shares, corresponding to 6.71% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



