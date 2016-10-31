Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-10-31 11:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on October 31, 2016:



ISIN code LT0000670010 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB06023B ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB06023B ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2016-11-03 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-06-29 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,6 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,170 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,255 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,290 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 13 845 900 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 500 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 5 124 041,36 -------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com