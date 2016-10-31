

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF) reported Monday that its third-quarter profit after tax totaled 49.7 million euros, lower than last year's 54.8 million euros.



External sales including VAT grew to 402.7 million euros from previous year's 395.1 million euros. Consolidated sales rose to 348.9 million euros from previous year's 342.3 million euros.



With consumer-friendly services, glasses at a reasonable price and comprehensive guarantees, Fielmann improved unit sales to 1.98 million pairs of glasses from 1.97 million pairs of glasses a year ago.



In the fourth quarter, Fielmann anticipates a rise in unit sales and revenue corresponding to that seen in the first nine months of the year. For 2016, Fielmann anticipates a pre-tax result slightly below the previous year's figure and the creation of over 500 new jobs.



Further, the company said it is continuing its expansion. Over the course of the year, the company will open additional shops, enlarge existing shops, move to better locations and equip further branches with hearing aid departments. Fielmann is confident of being able to expand its market position.



In Germany, Fielmann shares were trading at 65.30 euros, down 3.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX