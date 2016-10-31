

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $193.51 million, or $1.13 per share. This was up from $188.45 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $427.57 million. This was up from $403.86 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193.51 Mln. vs. $188.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $427.57 Mln vs. $403.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



