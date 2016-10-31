

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Resources Inc (D) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $716 million, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $611 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.13 billion. This was up from $2.97 billion last year.



Dominion Resources Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $716 Mln. vs. $611 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $3.13 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 -$1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $4.00



