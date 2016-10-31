Regulatory News:

In accordance with NCC's Articles of Association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that their shares be converted to Series B shares. As a result of such conversion, the total number of voting rights in the company is reduced. In connection with conversion, the company is obligated, pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), to disclose details of the change in this manner.

At the request of a shareholder, 30,762 Series A shares have been converted to Series B shares during October 2016. The total number of voting rights in the company subsequently amounts to 238,862,949.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 108,435,822, of which 14,491,903 are Series A shares and 93,943,919 are Series B shares. NCC holds 362,222 B shares in treasury.

This information is information that NCC AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11 a.m. CET on October 31, 2016.

