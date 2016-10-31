sprite-preloader
Montag, 31.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,304 Euro		-0,084
-0,36 %
WKN: 880767 ISIN: SE0000117970 Ticker-Symbol: NCGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NCC AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,878
23,486
11:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NCC AB
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NCC AB23,304-0,36 %