

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic growth remained stable in third quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Monday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the second quarter. The pace of growth matched economists' expectations.



On a yearly basis, economic growth remained at 1.6 percent as economists had expected.



The GDP growth in the EU28 held steady at 0.4 percent on quarter and the annual growth at 1.8 percent in the third quarter.



