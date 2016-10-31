SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, will announce its fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When:

Wednesday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain's website at www.egain.com.

Dial In:

To access the live call, dial (888) 278-8471 (U.S. toll free) or (913) 312-1471 (international) and give the participant pass code 3718892.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com.

