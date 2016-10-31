CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) -

MedTainer Sales on Pace for Record Year

Acology sells 700K National and International Units

Current 73% Increase Over Calendar 2015

Domestic Market on the Verge of Historic Legal Changes

Acology Inc. (OTC PINK: ACOL) announced today that international wholesale and retail unit sales of its signature product, the MedTainer' exceeded 700K at the end of the summer season. This is the direct result of intensive marketing and sales efforts that have focused on social media and the expanded global acceptance of cannabis use. Total market estimates for global sales of the MedTainer 2016 are expected to exceed $4M. Further, as Acology moves into the holiday season, projected sales numbers have historically increased, giving the company further cause for optimism that calendar 2016 will shatter previous sales records.

Acology also announced today that its vendor/resale/wholesale/retail base has grown to well over 1700 in 2016, especially customers in the crucial 18 to 32 age demographic. Acology reported that customer approval for its signature product, The MedTainer', is near 100%. Strong social media commentary and reviews, easily accessible to analysts wanting to know more about Acology and their products, are effusive about the capabilities of the patented plastic container that can grind herbal medications and a variety of other products, such as pills, coffee and teas, easily and effectively.

For investor or sales information please visit Acology Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Acology trades on the OTC under the call letters ACOL. The company's websites are www.Acologyinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Acology products can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send any and all inquiries to info@acologyinc.com or call (844) ACOLOGY (844-226-5649).

