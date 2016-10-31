

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital



Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 244,254 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the 'New Ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on 31 October 2016. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 67.97p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share.



Of the 244,254 New Ordinary shares allotted on 31 October 2016, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 140,333 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 November 2016. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 103,921 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 8 November 2016. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 October 2016 consists of 100,671,234 Ordinary shares of which 10,470,070 shares are held in treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 90,201,164 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Vikash Hansrani Albion Ventures LLP



31 October 2016



Tel: 020 7601 1850



