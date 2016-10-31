Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Total Voting Rights

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Total Voting Rights

31 October 2016

The Company announces that on 31 October 2016 the total number of shares in issue of the Company is as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury 2,964,186 Treasury Shares 45,624,358 Ordinary Shares

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 45,624,358 (excluding ordinary shares held in treasury) and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Email: cd109@ntrs.com