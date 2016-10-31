HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 31, 2016) - Quantum Energy Partners ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the promotion of Dheeraj "D" Verma ("Verma") to President. Verma will join Wil VanLoh ("VanLoh"), Founder and CEO of Quantum, to help lead the firm's investment strategy and capital allocation processes as well as to help manage the firm more broadly.

Verma joined Quantum in 2008, most recently serving as a Partner and Managing Director. In this role, Verma has been an active member of the firm's leadership team, including serving as a member of Quantum's Executive and Investment Committees and helping shape the firm's investment and organizational strategy. In addition, he has been responsible for originating, executing, and overseeing investments across Quantum's portfolio and has played a strategic role in adding over $8 billion in capital under stewardship to the Quantum franchise.

"Over the last eight years, D has proven himself to be not only an astute and talented investor but also an unwavering leader within the Quantum organization and within the energy industry," said VanLoh. "He is highly respected both inside and outside the firm and has been integral to the firm's continued success during his tenure. I am excited about the impact I know D will have on the stewardship of our capital for our limited partners over the next many decades, and I am proud to have D partnering alongside me as we continue to grow the firm together."

"Under Wil's leadership and vison, Quantum has achieved great success while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and investment stewardship," said Verma. "We have built a great team here at Quantum and I am blessed and honored to be partnering with some of the smartest and finest people in the industry. We remain committed to the same level of discipline and discernment that has enabled Quantum to be one of the most successful energy private equity firms over the last two decades."

About Quantum Energy Partners

Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $11 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com.

Investor Relations:

Michael Dalton

(713) 452-2000

