TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- G4G Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GGC) - ("G4G" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing to change its name to White Gold Corp. in order to reflect its new strategic focus on exploration in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. As the option (the "Option") to purchase 21 properties, comprising approximately 12,301 quartz claims (the "Properties") located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, from Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. has become effective, advancing the Properties and identifying additional exploration targets in the White Gold District is the main focus of the Company over the next phase of its development.

David D'Onofrio, the President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The Company is excited to embark on its new path toward becoming the key player in the White Gold District and its proposed name change will better reflect the Company's business plan and vision for its future."

In connection with its rebranding, the Company also plans to move its head office to Ontario and continue its corporate existence from British Columbia to Ontario. The Company will seek shareholder approval to effect the name change, the continuance and certain ancillary matters at a special meeting of shareholders that will be scheduled for December 19, 2016 (the "Meeting"). Further information will be available in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which will be filed on the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

In addition to being subject to shareholder approval, the proposed name change and continuance are also subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Description of the Properties

The 12,301 quartz claims, covering approximately 249,000 Ha (2,490 Square Kilometers), are grouped in 6 project areas covering various prospective geological terrain in the White Gold District (see diagram attached as Schedule A, which shows the 12,301 quartz claims, along with additional claims staked by the Company). The Properties range from grass roots targets, where ridge and spur soil geochemical sampling has identified targets for more detailed follow up exploration, to more advanced exploration targets where grid soil geochemical sampling, mapping, geophysical surveys and very limited drilling campaigns have been conducted. In total over $25 million has been previously spent exploring the 21 Properties.

Jodie Gibson, P. Geo of GroundTruth Exploration Inc., has acted as the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

